Adrian Saville joins family office Genera Capital Founder of Cannon Asset Managers leaves to join multi-family investment office Genera Capital

Adrian Saville, who founded Cannon Asset Managers in 1994, has left his position as CEO of the investment firm to join Genera Capital, an independent, multi-family investment office.

Saville, who sold his remaining stake in Cannon Asset Managers when Bidvest Financial Services acquired the company in January 2018, will be based at Genera’s Johannesburg office in the role of investment specialist. He left his role at Cannon Asset Managers at the end of March and his appointment at Genera Capital is with immediate effect...