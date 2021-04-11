Companies / Financial Services YW Capital partners with Delphos International to source capital for Africa BL PREMIUM

Local corporate finance boutique YW Capital has teamed up with Delphos International, a US-based financial consulting firm that specialises in accessing funding from development finance institutions (DFIs), to attract more capital to the continent amid renewed American investor interest.

In terms of the partnership, Washington DC-based Delphos International, which has raised more than $20bn from DFIs over its 34-year track record, will bring a network capable of supplying long-dated dollar-denominated senior debt to projects meeting developmental criteria...