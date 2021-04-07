News Leader
WATCH: How TymeBank boomed during the pandemic
TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s growth plans as it expands its customer base to 3-million
07 April 2021 - 08:58
TymeBank has managed to attract a record number of customers, despite the pandemic and the digital bank now has a customer base of 3-million.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank’s performance and its outlook.
Or listen to the full audio:
