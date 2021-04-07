Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How TymeBank boomed during the pandemic

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s growth plans as it expands its customer base to 3-million

07 April 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

TymeBank has managed to attract a record number of customers, despite the pandemic and the digital bank now has a customer base of 3-million.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank’s performance and its outlook.

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s growth plans as it expands its customer base to 3-million

Reuel Khoza appointed Discovery Bank chair

Khoza will replace Adrian Gore, who will remain a director at the bank
Companies
6 days ago

Some gems in African Rainbow Capital

The company’s fees and some bad investments remain issues. But the pay day from telecoms firm rain could be huge
Money & Investing
1 week ago

African Rainbow Capital sees light at end of tunnel for portfolio

TymeBank, which is in its portfolio, is targeting reaching three-million customers by the end of March, ARC says
Companies
2 weeks ago

ARC’s new stake in Tyme Global could offer investors more exposure

Like almost all investment holding firms, ARC suffers from the dreaded ‘deep discount’ that investors are applying to entities of this nature
Companies
1 month ago

