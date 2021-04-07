Discovery Bank’s shared-value approach is transforming banking

Rooting every decision in a noble intention is not always easy. For Discovery, however, there is a golden thread – a core purpose to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives. This purpose is cemented in every decision through a globally recognised shared-value insurance model.

In a move away from conventional banking, it’s this model that sits at the heart of Discovery Bank. Its philosophy is — the better its clients do, the more value the bank creates, which can be shared back with them.

“We operate in a landscape that now, more than ever, demands innovation and digitisation but also purpose and being an active partner in the lives of modern consumers,” says Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO.

Kallner says no other bank in SA has taken on the challenge of improving its clients’ financial wellbeing in a tangible way.

“Learning from the valuable changes we have seen among clients using Discovery’s behaviour-change platform in conjunction with its health administration products, short- and long-term insurance, and investment products, we saw the opportunity to keep elevating our purpose and shared-value business model.”

The bank's value proposition is enhanced through an intuitive client experience underpinned by state-of-the-art technology. Also by Vitality Money, the bank’s behaviour-change programme that rewards clients for managing money well, staying fit, driving well, and eating healthily — offering Discovery Miles, a rewards currency that can be monetised, earned or spent at Discovery’s suite of partners.

Since launching two years ago, Discovery Bank has attracted more than R6.3bn retail deposits, becoming the country’s fastest-growing bank in terms of deposits, with strong growth in client spend of more than R17bn, according to the SA Reserve Bank. It's also experiencing a solid trajectory in credit use with more than 565,000 accounts held by about 300,000 clients.

But what does it mean when a bank creates and shares value?

Watch the video below: