KPMG SA says its audit standards continue to improve Internal reviews and new client mandates indicate it is moving in the right direction, says the firm

The chair and CEO of KPMG, the once disgraced audit company implicated in state capture, says there is still a long way to go in regaining public trust even as it shows progress in the quality of its work.

“We are still in the process of regaining trust. The results show our initiatives are working and taking root, but as you can appreciate, this is not a fight you declare victory on, ever. This is something that you keep on working at every day of your existence because it takes just two seconds to lapse and you will be back to square one and we can’t afford that,” said the company’s SA CEO, Ignatius Sehoole...