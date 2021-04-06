Sygnia to list 10 ETFs on A2X Markets
Sygnia’s exchanged-traded funds moving to the A2X will soon give listed instruments on the alternative exchange a market value of R5.2-trillion
06 April 2021 - 14:38
Sygnia, the asset manager founded by Magda Wierzycka, plans to list 10 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on alternative exchange A2X Markets in April as part of a secondary listings drive for the passive investment solutions.
The ETFs that will be listed on A2X include the Sygnia Itrix 4th Industrial Revolution Global Equity ETF; the Sygnia Itrix S&P 500 ETF; the Sygnia Itrix DJ Euro Stoxx 50 ETF; the Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan Index ETF; the Sygnia Itrix Global Property ETF; the Sygnia Itrix SWIX 40 ETF; the Sygnia Itrix Top 40 ETF; the Sygnia Itrix FTSE 100 ETF; the Sygnia Itrix MSCI USA Index ETF; and the Sygnia Itrix MSCI World Index ETF...
