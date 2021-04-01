Reserve Bank sanctions Deutsche Bank and Discovery Life over Fica flaws
The Bank found weaknesses in their money-laundering control measures and fined Deutsche Bank and Discovery Life R28m and R1.5m, respectively
01 April 2021 - 19:01
The SA Reserve Bank has imposed administrative sanctions on Deutsche Bank’s Johannesburg branch and Discovery Life, after it found weaknesses in the institutions’ money-laundering control measures.
The Bank fined Deutsche Bank and Discovery R28m and R1.5m, respectively...
