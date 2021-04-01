Companies / Financial Services Absa cuts ties with Survé’s Sekunjalo, amaBhungane reports The bank has cuts ties with 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investments, according to amaBhungane BL PREMIUM

Absa has cut ties with 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, the empowerment company founded by Iqbal Survé, according to the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The bank is alleged to have sent letters to all clients that were directly or indirectly controlled by Sekunjalo on August 27 2020, giving them 60 days notice that Absa was terminating its services to them, the independent non-profit news organisation said...