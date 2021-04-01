Absa cuts ties with Survé’s Sekunjalo, amaBhungane reports
The bank has cuts ties with 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investments, according to amaBhungane
01 April 2021 - 13:02
Absa has cut ties with 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, the empowerment company founded by Iqbal Survé, according to the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
The bank is alleged to have sent letters to all clients that were directly or indirectly controlled by Sekunjalo on August 27 2020, giving them 60 days notice that Absa was terminating its services to them, the independent non-profit news organisation said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now