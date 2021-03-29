Companies / Financial Services

Visa to allow use of cryptocurrency USDC, pegged to the dollar

The move comes as major finance firms, including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard, have embraced some digital coins

29 March 2021 - 11:23 Noor Zainab Hussain
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Visa said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD coin (USDC) to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.

Visa has launched the pilot programme with payment and crypto-platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year, it said.

USDC is a stablecoin cryptocurrency, withits value is pegged directly to the dollar.

Visa’s move comes as major finance firms, including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard, have embraced some digital coins, sparking predictions that cryptocurrencies will become a regular part of investment portfolios.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles (EVs) with bitcoin, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency’s use in commerce.

“We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said.

Traditionally, if a customer chooses to use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for a coffee, the digital currency held in a cryptocurrency wallet needs to be converted into traditional money.

The cryptocurrency wallet will deposit traditional fiat currency in a bank account to be wired to Visa at the end of the day to settle any transactions, adding cost and complexity for businesses.

Visa’s latest step, which will use the Ethereum blockchain, strips out the need to convert digital coin into traditional money in order for the transaction to be settled.

Visa said it has partnered with digital asset bank Anchorage and completed the first transaction this month — with Crypto.com sending USDC to Visa’s Ethereum address at Anchorage. 

Reuters

