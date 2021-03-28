Sabvest assures investors it is making ‘strong investment decisions’

Companies / Financial Services

28 March 2021 - 17:29 Alistair Anderson

Sabvest CEO Chris Seabrooke has implored shareholders in the investment holding company to back his strategy, saying the company’s share price will gain momentum.

Sabvest has been trading at a 50% discount for a number of months.         ..

