WATCH: Why is RisCura betting on impact funds?

RisCura MD Malcolm Fair talks to Business Day TV about the firm's launch of SA's first impact fund of funds series

26 March 2021 - 10:43 Business Day TV
Purpose-driven investment firm RisCura has launched the country’s first impact fund of funds series, which will cover three distinct asset classes: unlisted debt, unlisted property and unlisted equity.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with RisCura's MD Malcolm Fair for more detail.

