Recipients of $2m African venture capital fund unveiled

African industrialist Adam Molai launched the Jua (meaning sunrise in KiSwahili) Fund in November 2020 inspired by his dream to develop Africa through the empowerment of entrepreneurs.

Molai says the exercise had over-delivered on his expectations.

“The Jua fund is a tiny drop in the ocean in our effort to unite African grey hairs with our bright young future through funding and mentorship support. After listening to the pitches and presentations during the Kickstarter Olympics, my faith and hope have more than been repaid.

"We have brilliant entrepreneurs on this continent. My fellow judges and I were impressed by all our finalists, even those that fell away during the week,” he says.

Molai says he is especially delighted the recipients will deliver the impact he wants the Jua Fund to have.