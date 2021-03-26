Companies / Financial Services Grand Parade Investments posts R6.72m interim loss The investment holding company plans to continue the controlled sale of assets to narrow 40% discount BL PREMIUM

Grand Parade Investments (GPI), the empowered investment holding company with interests in food and gaming, posted a R6.72m total loss in its fiscal first-half as the impact of Covid-19 and associated lockdowns hurt the profitability of its investee companies.

While GPI’s overall revenue from continuing operations remained consistent at R845.1m in the six-months to end-December 2020, up slightly from the R844.4m reported in the corresponding period the previous year, its catering and gaming assets struggled to shake off the effects of the pandemic...