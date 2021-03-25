Sabvest’s strong results not enough to excuse its hefty share price discount

Andrew Amoils, analyst at New World Wealth said 4,000 dollar millionaires had left SA in the past decade. Many wealthy individuals have also chosen to invest in offshore stocks including Elon Musk’s electric motor company Tesla and speculative cryptocurrencies.

Sabvest said it reduced its dividend payout ratio for the first time in 20 years, saying it was concerned about the looming effects of a third wave of Covid-19 infections on its businesses.

A final dividend of 15c per share was declared, bringing the total to 25c — down from the 75c dividend declared a year ago.

Companies have become anxious about another surge of Covid-19, which could undermine business and consumer confidence as SA could revert to stricter lockdown measures.

Logan said Sabvest’s underlying businesses performed well.

The group has interests in nine unlisted investments, which make up the bulk of its assets. This includes a 60% stake in SA Bias Industries, whose businesses produce safety harnesses, seat belts and cargo securing systems.

It also owns 20% of logistics group, DNI Invest. Stephen Saad, founder of Aspen Pharmacare and RMB, invested R375m in DNI directly and indirectly in December 2020, via a co-investment vehicle, backing the business’ prospects.

Sabvest’s other investments include stakes in JSE-listed Metrofile, Net1 UEPS Technologies and Transaction Capital.

“Sabvest demonstrated remarkable resilience by growing its net asset value in 2020 by 12% to R74.44,” Logan said.

He said that over the past five years Sabvest grew its net asset value “by a very commendable 14.9% compounded per annum, demonstrating the benefits of investing largely in quality unlisted investments using what the company terms the partnership principle”.

“It’s a pity the discount on Sabvest is currently some 50% as a narrower discount or better still a premium would greatly increase Sabvest’s ability to make further rewarding investments for its shareholders,” he said.

Strategies for narrowing the 50% discount could include providing greater detail on Sabcap’s unlisted share portfolio to facilitate greater investor understanding, sun-setting the dual class share structure and further aligning executive incentives with shareholder value creation.

Sabvest CEO Chris Seabrooke couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday. He said in November that the discount will be narrowed in the full 2021 financial year when the company returns to delivering double-digit dividend growth and maintains an “impressive” net asset value growth.

