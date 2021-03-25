Sabvest’s strong results not enough to excuse its hefty share price discount
Investment holding group has potential but needs to do more to reduce the discount to net asset value at which its shares trade, says activist shareholder
Investment holding company Sabvest Capital still trades at a 50% discount to its net asset value (NAV), despite efforts by management to close the gap, including through a share buyback programme and eliminating its specialised N shares.
Speaking on Thursday, after the release of financial results for the year to December 2020, activist shareholder Chris Logan said the group, whose share price surged 9.07% to R38 on Thursday — the largest one-day increase since December 29 2020 — had experienced problems with its capital structure in the past but it was taking steps to correct this.
Investment groups listed on the JSE tend to trade at large discounts to NAV partly because of perceived risks about investing in SA, with hefty amounts of capital leaving the country in the past decade.
Andrew Amoils, analyst at New World Wealth said 4,000 dollar millionaires had left SA in the past decade. Many wealthy individuals have also chosen to invest in offshore stocks including Elon Musk’s electric motor company Tesla and speculative cryptocurrencies.
Sabvest said it reduced its dividend payout ratio for the first time in 20 years, saying it was concerned about the looming effects of a third wave of Covid-19 infections on its businesses.
A final dividend of 15c per share was declared, bringing the total to 25c — down from the 75c dividend declared a year ago.
Companies have become anxious about another surge of Covid-19, which could undermine business and consumer confidence as SA could revert to stricter lockdown measures.
Logan said Sabvest’s underlying businesses performed well.
The group has interests in nine unlisted investments, which make up the bulk of its assets. This includes a 60% stake in SA Bias Industries, whose businesses produce safety harnesses, seat belts and cargo securing systems.
It also owns 20% of logistics group, DNI Invest. Stephen Saad, founder of Aspen Pharmacare and RMB, invested R375m in DNI directly and indirectly in December 2020, via a co-investment vehicle, backing the business’ prospects.
Sabvest’s other investments include stakes in JSE-listed Metrofile, Net1 UEPS Technologies and Transaction Capital.
“Sabvest demonstrated remarkable resilience by growing its net asset value in 2020 by 12% to R74.44,” Logan said.
He said that over the past five years Sabvest grew its net asset value “by a very commendable 14.9% compounded per annum, demonstrating the benefits of investing largely in quality unlisted investments using what the company terms the partnership principle”.
“It’s a pity the discount on Sabvest is currently some 50% as a narrower discount or better still a premium would greatly increase Sabvest’s ability to make further rewarding investments for its shareholders,” he said.
Strategies for narrowing the 50% discount could include providing greater detail on Sabcap’s unlisted share portfolio to facilitate greater investor understanding, sun-setting the dual class share structure and further aligning executive incentives with shareholder value creation.
Sabvest CEO Chris Seabrooke couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday. He said in November that the discount will be narrowed in the full 2021 financial year when the company returns to delivering double-digit dividend growth and maintains an “impressive” net asset value growth.
