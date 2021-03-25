Remgro slashes dividend after Covid-19 hit to FirstRand and Mediclinic
The investment heavyweight says that excluding FirstRand and Mediclinic, its investee companies were resilient during SA’s second wave
25 March 2021 - 08:14
Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, says SA’s second wave of Covid-19 hit harder than expected, with group profits more than halving amid pressure on investees FirstRand and Mediclinic.
Remgro described Covid-19’s effect on SA in the second half of 2020 as “devastating”, with the second wave characterised by a new variant of the coronavirus with higher infection rates and greater severity of symptoms...
