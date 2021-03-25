Companies / Financial Services Remgro slashes dividend after Covid-19 hit to FirstRand and Mediclinic The investment heavyweight says that excluding FirstRand and Mediclinic, its investee companies were resilient during SA’s second wave BL PREMIUM

Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, says SA’s second wave of Covid-19 hit harder than expected, with group profits more than halving amid pressure on investees FirstRand and Mediclinic.

Remgro described Covid-19’s effect on SA in the second half of 2020 as “devastating”, with the second wave characterised by a new variant of the coronavirus with higher infection rates and greater severity of symptoms...