WATCH: Why Old Mutual decided to pay a dividend payment

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to pay a final dividend even as it warns of the risks of a third wave

24 March 2021 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Iain Williamson. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES
Iain Williamson. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES

Old Mutual has restored its dividend even as Covid-19 weighed on the business causing it to post a total annual loss of R5.7bn.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson about the decision.

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to pay a final dividend even as it warns of the risks of a third wave

