WATCH: Why Old Mutual decided to pay a dividend payment
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to pay a final dividend even as it warns of the risks of a third wave
24 March 2021 - 07:35
Old Mutual has restored its dividend even as Covid-19 weighed on the business causing it to post a total annual loss of R5.7bn.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson about the decision.
