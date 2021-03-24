PODCAST | Online platform aids access to global investment opportunities

Picken says the company has been trying to get this licence for about five years.

While many industries and businesses tend to prefer less regulation, he aimed to get a licence as a way to help instill a sense of trust for clients. A licence would show that authorities have “verified” Wealth Migrate’s offering.

The discussion focuses on crowdfunding shares, the increasing power of retail investors over the past year, the use of technology to give people access to international investing opportunities, and ends off with thoughts about recent development in blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have been making the news in recent weeks.

