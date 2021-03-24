Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Online platform aids access to global investment opportunities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott Picken, CEO of Wealth Migrate

24 March 2021 - 17:51
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of online platforms to access international investment opportunities.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott Picken, CEO of Wealth Migrate, an investment technology platform.

Wealth Migrate is a real estate marketplace that allows investors to invest internationally in property opportunities, using an online portal.

The company recently received a licence that allows it to provide intermediary services on crowdfunding shares.

Picken says the company has been trying to get this licence for about five years.

While many industries and businesses tend to prefer less regulation, he aimed to get a licence as a way to help instill a sense of trust for clients. A licence would show that authorities have “verified” Wealth Migrate’s offering.

The discussion focuses on crowdfunding shares, the increasing power of retail investors over the past year, the use of technology to give people access to international investing opportunities, and ends off with thoughts about recent development in blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have been making the news in recent weeks.

PODCAST | Customary Marriages Amendment Bill a game changer for SA women

Women married under the Customary Marriages Act will be entitled to a share of the joint estate either on the death of their spouse or divorce
National
2 days ago

PODCAST | SADC’s vaccine rollout is just too slow

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Kavishe, an economist at investment bank RMB
World
5 days ago

PODCAST | The state of SA mobile network providers

Tech companies around the world have, in general, done well during the pandemic
Companies
1 week ago

