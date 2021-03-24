Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Online platform aids access to global investment opportunities
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott Picken, CEO of Wealth Migrate
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of online platforms to access international investment opportunities.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott Picken, CEO of Wealth Migrate, an investment technology platform.
Wealth Migrate is a real estate marketplace that allows investors to invest internationally in property opportunities, using an online portal.
The company recently received a licence that allows it to provide intermediary services on crowdfunding shares.
Picken says the company has been trying to get this licence for about five years.
While many industries and businesses tend to prefer less regulation, he aimed to get a licence as a way to help instill a sense of trust for clients. A licence would show that authorities have “verified” Wealth Migrate’s offering.
The discussion focuses on crowdfunding shares, the increasing power of retail investors over the past year, the use of technology to give people access to international investing opportunities, and ends off with thoughts about recent development in blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have been making the news in recent weeks.
