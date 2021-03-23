WATCH: Banking on better days

Companies / Financial Services

Michael Avery and guest experts unpack the bank earnings report released by PwC Africa

23 March 2021
Banks and financials fell 7.5% and 5.5%, respectively, last week as the 2020 earnings season revealed what many had feared: the bulk of the banks suffered swinging losses due to Covid-19.

According to an overview of banks’ results by PwC, aggregate headline earnings for all the banks declined by more than 48% in 2020 compared to the previous financial year; return on equity more than halved from 17.8% to 8.3%; and provisions for bad debt increased 2.5 times.

Michael Avery speaks to Costa Natsas, financial services leader of PwC Africa; and Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex, about what we can learn from this earnings season.

