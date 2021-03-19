FNB gives customers benefits with fees structured for convenience

Practicing healthy money habits and adjusting how you do your everyday banking can stretch your money for your short and long-term goals. FNB is helping its customers better manage their money through cost-effective financial solutions, a range of safer banking channels, and value through eBucks rewards programme.

Zibu Nqala, FNB Entry Wallet CEO says, “We want to help customers by making sure that our everyday solutions and services are helpful, safer and more convenient. Last year, we provided customers with significant rewards especially on their everyday needs such as airtime and data while also saving them money by keeping the monthly account fee flat to cushion some of the impact of the pandemic. We want to continue easing their financial burden by supporting them on their money-management journey to total control and stability for them and their families.

“We’ve outlined some of the most common areas where customers can save on fees by using cost-effective alternatives to get value for money.”

Transactional fees:

Choose the right bank account: For customers with limited banking needs, a bank account such as FNB Easy Zero, allows customers to transact easily, conveniently and safely. The digital account with a card with a zero monthly fee provides customers with unlimited card swipes, allowing them to withdraw cash at supermarket tills at no extra cost.



Consider a youth account: It’s never too early to start learning about money and how to manage it. FNBy for under 18s provides young customers with step-by-step guides, helps with their day-to-day banking and offers great benefits such as no monthly account fee, free digital banking, free electronic inContact messages and industry-leading ease of use on a trusted digital platform. Cash deposit fees are zero-rated, capped at R500 a month to financially include the youth and instil a savings culture. To achieve their financial goals, they can make use of Nav money and smart budget.

Cash related fees:

It can be difficult to avoid using cash as most public transport such as taxis require it. However, there are ways to get cash safely and cost-effectively.

Consider paying with your card: Card payments are one of the most cost-effective and safer ways to pay for customers. FNB customers do not incur fees when tapping to pay or swiping their cards at a point of sale.

Use Cash@Till withdrawals: While most banks offer customers the convenience of withdrawing at till points, many charge a fee. FNB customers are not charged for this service and customers can make free Cash@Till withdrawals at Shoprite and Checkers, Usave, Boxer and Spar outlets when buying goods.

Use your bank’s digital channels: FNB has an extensive points-of-presence network that includes more than 5,000 ATMs in SA. Customers save on transaction fees when using an FNB device as other banks will charge a fee to use their ATMs. The use of USSD (cellphone banking) especially for entry customers who have shown a great affinity for this interface.

Prepaid services/fees:

Airtime and data purchases on the FNB app and online banking are free for all customers who hold personal bank accounts with the bank. This can help you avoid fees when you need to top up your airtime or data.

“We pride ourselves in putting customers at the centre of our solutions and the incentives we provide show our commitment to value-based banking, especially during these tough economic times,” says Nqala.

