WATCH: Why Nedbank held on to its dividend
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results
18 March 2021 - 07:30
Nedbank has suspended its final dividend, after an almost 57% slump in full-year headline earnings.
The lender has cited higher impairments and lower revenues, largely due to a decline in client activity levels and the effect of lower interest rates.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for more detail.
