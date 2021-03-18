Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Nedbank held on to its dividend

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results

18 March 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Nedbank has suspended its final dividend, after an almost 57% slump in full-year headline earnings.

The lender has cited higher impairments and lower revenues, largely due to a decline in client activity levels and the effect of lower interest rates.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for more detail.

