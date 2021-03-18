STATE CAPTURE
Nedbank CEO says no corruption in bank’s dealings with Gupta-linked Regiments
Report alleges cosy and lucrative arrangement the bank
18 March 2021 - 05:10
In his first public comments since Nedbank was ensnared in the state-capture narrative, CEO Mike Brown says that there was absolutely nothing untoward regarding the lender’s dealings with a Gupta-linked consultancy house in the first half of the past decade.
Nedbank has become the latest high-profile company to fend off accusations of playing a role in postapartheid SA’s biggest corruption scandal in which the Gupta family allegedly used its ties to former president Jacob Zuma to amass wealth...
