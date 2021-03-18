Companies / Financial Services STATE CAPTURE Nedbank CEO says no corruption in bank’s dealings with Gupta-linked Regiments Report alleges cosy and lucrative arrangement the bank BL PREMIUM

In his first public comments since Nedbank was ensnared in the state-capture narrative, CEO Mike Brown says that there was absolutely nothing untoward regarding the lender’s dealings with a Gupta-linked consultancy house in the first half of the past decade.

Nedbank has become the latest high-profile company to fend off accusations of playing a role in postapartheid SA’s biggest corruption scandal in which the Gupta family allegedly used its ties to former president Jacob Zuma to amass wealth...