African Rainbow Capital sees light at end of tunnel for portfolio
TymeBank, which is in its portfolio, is targeting reaching three-million customers by the end of March, ARC says
18 March 2021 - 12:08
African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC), which is backed by billionaire businessperson Patrice Motsepe and counts challenger start-ups such as TymeBank and data-focused operator Rain within its diverse portfolio, says investee companies hard hit by Covid-19 have started to recover.
Market sentiment and activity in certain sectors have seen improvement, especially with the prospect of some effective vaccines becoming available, the group said, while other companies have adjusted to changes in trading conditions...
