COMPANY COMMENT
Optimism among SA’s CEOs improves
A PwC survey shows local CEOs are less optimistic about global growth than international peers though they’re more bullish on their own firms
17 March 2021 - 18:15
SA’S CEOs are mostly optimistic that global economic growth will improve in the year ahead, with 57% factoring in a recovery over the next 12-months, according to PwC’s 24th Annual Global CEO Survey, which polled 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and territories during January and February.
While that’s still noticeably less optimistic than international CEOs, 76% of whom predict global economic growth will improve in 2021, it is still the highest level of confidence in world growth prospects exhibited by local business leaders since PwC began gauging this sentiment in 2012...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now