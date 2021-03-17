Companies / Financial Services KPMG and Abasa in new partnership Black-owned audit firms will be upskilled and participate in KPMG’s large client audits BL PREMIUM

Auditing giant KPMG SA has teamed up with an association representing black accountants to upskill and train small and medium firms ahead of the implementation of mandatory audit firm rotation, which begins in April 2023.

The nationwide partnership will see KPMG invite black audit professionals, through the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of SA (Abasa), of all levels to be trained for, then work on, the major audits KPMG performs. ..