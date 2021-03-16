Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Absa’s annual earnings plummeted

Absa financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about how the bank plans to recover from Covid-19

16 March 2021 - 07:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES
Covid-19 weighed on Absa’s full-year performance. The lender’s credit impairments nearly trebled during the period, resulting in a 51% slump in profit.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa financial director Jason Quinn for more detail.

