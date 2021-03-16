News Leader
WATCH: How Absa’s annual earnings plummeted
Absa financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about how the bank plans to recover from Covid-19
16 March 2021 - 07:15
Covid-19 weighed on Absa’s full-year performance. The lender’s credit impairments nearly trebled during the period, resulting in a 51% slump in profit.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa financial director Jason Quinn for more detail.
Absa financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about how the bank plans to recover from Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.