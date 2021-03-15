Absa scraps dividend after Covid-19 hit to loan repayments and profits
Headline earnings decline 58% to R6.04bn, while credit impairments surged 163% to R20.6bn
15 March 2021 - 08:52
Banking group Absa has opted to hold onto its ordinary final dividend for 2020 after Covid-19 tore into profits and the ability of its customers to repay loans, but expects to resume payments in 2021.
After 2020’s substantial build, credit impairments — the ability of customers to repay loans — are expected to decrease in the new year, the group said on Monday...
