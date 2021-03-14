Companies / Financial Services Conduit Capital’s EthiQal aims to double premiums Medical insurer eyes rapid growth in burgeoning local malpractice insurance market BL PREMIUM

EthiQal, the medical professional indemnity division of Conduit Capital-owned Constantia Insurance, plans to double its gross written premiums over the next three to five years as it seeks to solidify its position in SA’s small but lucrative medical malpractice insurance market.

The Johannesburg-based medical insurer, which was founded in November 2016, has grown its gross written premiums to more than R200m annually, largely by providing more affordable cover for obstetrician-gynaecologists who just a few years ago faced malpractice premiums exceeding R1m a year...