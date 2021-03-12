News Leader
WATCH: Why Sanlam’s annual headline earnings jumped 24%
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results
12 March 2021 - 07:49
Sanlam has posted a 24% jump in full-year headline earnings as volatile markets boosted the insurer’s new business volumes.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Paul Hanratty about the company’s performance.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results
