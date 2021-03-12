Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why Sanlam’s annual headline earnings jumped 24%

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results

12 March 2021 - 07:49 Business Day TV
Paul Hanratty: The team is always bigger than the individual here. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff
Paul Hanratty: The team is always bigger than the individual here. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff

Sanlam has posted a 24% jump in full-year headline earnings as volatile markets boosted the insurer’s new business volumes.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Paul Hanratty about the company’s performance.

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial results

Sanlam to lower costs in digital drive for greater market share

CEO Paul Hanratty says Sanlam will deploy capital ‘judiciously’ in digitalisation drive that also seeks to lower costs
Companies
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Liberty’s fall and fall

Now with a market cap of barely R19bn, Liberty is not even large by mid-cap standards
Opinion
1 day ago

Market data — March 10 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Weaker dollar and rising demand bode well for SA equity market rebound

Ninety One Equity Fund targets stocks where expected future earnings are being revised upwards
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Standard Bank lifts bad debt provisions and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank’s tap-on-phone empowers SMMEs with secure ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Famous Brands hit by Covid-19 as sales fall
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Swedish clean-tech demo plant opens at Samancor ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Goldman Sachs SA beefs up with key appointment
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.