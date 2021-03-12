Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Standard Bank

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s slide in annual profits

12 March 2021
Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Africa’s biggest bank by assets, Standard Bank, has reported a slide in annual profits as it had to increase bad-debt provisions to cushion itself from the fallout from Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala about the operating environment and how the bank plans to navigate the challenges ahead.

