WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Standard Bank
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s slide in annual profits
12 March 2021 - 08:12
Africa’s biggest bank by assets, Standard Bank, has reported a slide in annual profits as it had to increase bad-debt provisions to cushion itself from the fallout from Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala about the operating environment and how the bank plans to navigate the challenges ahead.
