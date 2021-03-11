Companies / Financial Services Sanlam to pay about R6.2bn dividend as Covid-19 bumps investment business Volatility in global markets helped the group grow new business volumes in the year to end-December BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest insurance group Sanlam has trimmed its final dividend, but is still set to pay out about R6.2bn, expressing confidence in the underlying strength of the group after Covid-19 provided a bump in activity for its wealth-management business.

Sanlam trimmed its final dividend for the year to end-December by 7.4% to 300c, with the group saying on Wednesday it had opted for caution given the uncertain trading environment...