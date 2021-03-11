Sanlam to pay about R6.2bn dividend as Covid-19 bumps investment business
Volatility in global markets helped the group grow new business volumes in the year to end-December
11 March 2021 - 09:15
Africa’s largest insurance group Sanlam has trimmed its final dividend, but is still set to pay out about R6.2bn, expressing confidence in the underlying strength of the group after Covid-19 provided a bump in activity for its wealth-management business.
Sanlam trimmed its final dividend for the year to end-December by 7.4% to 300c, with the group saying on Wednesday it had opted for caution given the uncertain trading environment...
