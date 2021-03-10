Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How AfroCentric’s diversification strategy paid off

AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

10 March 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Health-care investment company AfroCentric says its diverse range of products helped it to navigate the uncertain economic environment caused by Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Ahmed Banderker about the company’s interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

