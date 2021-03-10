News Leader
WATCH: How AfroCentric’s diversification strategy paid off
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
10 March 2021 - 08:18
Health-care investment company AfroCentric says its diverse range of products helped it to navigate the uncertain economic environment caused by Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Ahmed Banderker about the company’s interim results.
