WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group annual results

Join us for this live webcast from 10am on Thursday March 11

10 March 2021 - 09:13
Sponsored

Standard Bank Group, one of SA's big four banks, is announcing its 2020 annual results on Thursday March 11, with a live webcast from 10am that will be accessible via this page.

The group has a 158-year operating history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, operating in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Live webcast

Click here to register & watch the webcast

(Registration is already open; the live stream will start at 10am on Thursday March 11.)

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on Thursday.

To read other recent corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

Recent news about Standard Bank

Tailor your mobile banking experience with Standard Bank’s new Add-on Store

SPONSORED | Browse the store and add on products and services to your banking app
Companies
4 days ago

Standard Bank warns full-year profits could halve amid Covid-19 fallout

Headline earnings per share are expected to decline by between 40% and 50%, says SA’s biggest bank by assets
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Why Standard Bank has a new fossil-fuel funding policy

Standard Bank CEO for corporate and investment Kenny Fihla talks to Business Day TV
Companies
2 months ago

