McKinsey elects Bob Sternfels as new global managing partner

Sternfels has been with McKinsey since 1994

10 March 2021 - 19:35 bloomberg.com
San Francisco — McKinsey & Co announced that Bob Sternfels was elected its new global managing partner, as the consulting firm seeks to move past a rocky era that included paying $573m in fines for providing advice to pharmaceutical companies that helped fuel the US’s opioid crisis.

The firm on Wednesday named Sternfels, a San Francisco-based partner and head of its client capabilities unit, to a three-year term starting July 1. Sternfels replaces Kevin Sneader, whom the firm’s senior managing partners voted in February to remove. McKinsey holds an election for the post every three years, with each executive allowed to serve only two terms. Sneader served one.

In 2019, the firm adopted what it called “more rigorous” client selection policies, which required analysing whether its work would hurt people, particularly vulnerable populations. It also said it would not work for defence, intelligence or law enforcement institutions in nondemocratic countries, and that it would stay away from politics and companies that make opioid-based pain pills. In the $573m settlement, McKinsey denied wrongdoing.

“I am determined to use this moment to make our partnership stronger, more inclusive and better able to help our clients thrive in a fast-changing world,” Sternfels said in a prepared statement released by the firm. “I am also committed to build on the important changes that Kevin helped launch and our partnership embraced — and on the good work our firm does with our clients and in society.”

Sternfels, a California native who played water polo at Stanford University, has been with McKinsey since 1994. He was previously a candidate for the managing partner role and is a member of the board of directors.

McKinsey to pay $550m settlement over marketing advice to opioid drugmakers

Consulting company officials issued a formal apology for their work with opioid makers and distributors in December
1 month ago

McKinsey admits to mistakes but not corruption

Chief risk officer tells Zondo inquiry independent internal probe that combed through 9-million documents found no evidence of corruption
2 months ago

McKinsey agrees to repay R650m to SAA, Transnet

McKinsey is one of several companies dragged into the scandal involving government contracts and members of the Gupta family
2 months ago

