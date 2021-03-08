Companies / Financial Services Capitec expects earnings to fall at least a quarter Largest retail bank calls the financial year ending February 2021 a tale of two halves BL PREMIUM

The country’s largest retail bank expects earnings to fall by a quarter for the year ending February 2021 as the effect of a slower economy and higher bad debt provisions weigh on an otherwise impressive two-decade growth story.

Ahead of the publication of its full-year results in April, Capitec says headline earnings for the past year are expected to decline 25%-29% compared to the same period a year ago. ..