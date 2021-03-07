Companies / Financial Services Transaction Capital on track to resume growth and dividends Prepandemic growth trajectory is within grasp, group CEO David Hurwitz tells shareholders before annual general meeting BL PREMIUM

Transaction Capital, one of the largest suppliers of finance to the taxi industry, says that the group expects to reinstate the payment of dividends this year and has reaffirmed its commitment to return to the growth trajectory it enjoyed before the arrival of the pandemic last year.

In a letter to shareholders ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday, Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz said the group “performed largely in line” with its expectations for the first four months of the 2021 financial year to end-January, and remains on track to resume its strong organic growth trend this year. ..