Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to Covid-19

Peter Matlare, Absa banking group’s deputy CEO and head of its Africa Regional Operations, passed away from complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday, making the respected banker the most high-profile business leader to die from the disease.

The Matlare family formally confirmed his death on Sunday evening.

“Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in SA and across the African continent. He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led,” according to a family statement issued via Absa.

The disease has claimed the lives of almost 51,000 South Africans including Jackson Mthembu, who was minister in the presidency when he died in January. Business Day former political editor Karima Brown passed away last week from the disease.

Matlare was appointed a non-executive director of the group in 2011 and then joined the executive as deputy CEO in August 2016, shortly before Barclays Africa Group as Absa was then known announced the separation from its parent, UK-based Barclays. Matlare would be part of the executive team that would oversee the complex and onerous separation from its former parent, a process which was only recently completed, on time and on budget.

The separation required the replacement or rebranding of millions of assets in 12 countries, including technology solutions. The group called it the “largest single data and system migration in Africa as customers in nine countries were switched to a new online banking platform”.

In addition to overseeing the rebranding of Barclay's presence across the continent to fall under the Absa banner, Matlare was integral to forming new partnerships including one with French giant Societe Generale (SocGen). The partnership saw Absa and SocGen combining to offer shared clients a single banking platform across the continent.

Matlare is regarded as a pioneer for transformation, having led the SABC from 2001 to 2005, with the last year of his tenure being one of the most profitable for the state-owned broadcaster, which has in recent years been beset by financial and management crises.

He would go on to serve as chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom before being appointed to lead diversified fast-moving consumer goods group Tiger Brands, which he lead for seven-and-a-half years.

