News Leader
WATCH: Why FirstRand is cautiously optimistic
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim performance
05 March 2021 - 07:35
FirstRand is cautiously optimistic about an economic recovery. The banking group has declared an interim dividend amid a 21% decline in normalised earnings.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger for more detail.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the group's interim performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.