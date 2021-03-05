Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why FirstRand is cautiously optimistic

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim performance

05 March 2021 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Alan Pullinger. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

FirstRand is cautiously optimistic about an economic recovery. The banking group has declared an interim dividend amid a 21% decline in normalised earnings.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger for more detail.

