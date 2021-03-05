News Leader
WATCH: How Liberty reported a headline loss of R1.54bn
Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual performance
05 March 2021 - 07:30
The pandemic has weighed on Liberty’s turnaround plan. The financial services group has reported an annual loss of R1.54bn, and it does not expect the current climate to improve in the short term.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO David Munro about Liberty’s annual performance.
