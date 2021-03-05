Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How Liberty reported a headline loss of R1.54bn

Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual performance

05 March 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The pandemic has weighed on Liberty’s turnaround plan. The financial services group has reported an annual loss of R1.54bn, and it does not expect the current climate to improve in the short term.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO David Munro about Liberty’s annual performance.

Liberty gets a R4.8bn Covid pounding

Insurer and asset manager opts not to pay dividends as it swings from headline earnings of R3.25bn in 2019 to a R1.54bn loss in 2020
1 day ago

