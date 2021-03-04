Companies / Financial Services Discovery mulls setting up wealth brokerage BL PREMIUM

Discovery Invest CEO Kenny Rabson says the insurance group is weighing the feasibility of establishing a wealth brokerage unit that would act as a link between its rapidly growing banking platform and its investment arm to provide financial planning advice to customers.

Even so, Discovery Invest will not seek to take away business from independent financial advisers or tied agents who already advise clients making use of its investment products...