Covid-19 takes its toll on Momentum Metropolitan

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings is feeling the sting of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in its first-half earnings, as the insurance and financial services group had to increase provisions for claims relating to the virus.

Normalised headline earnings dropped 43% in the six months to end-December, as the company increased Covid-19 provision by an additional R655m, which is lower than the R850m provided in its recent trading update.

The R655m covers additional mortality claims across Momentum Life, Metropolitan Life and Momentum Corporate and additional expenses related to reinsurance cover for business interruption in Guardrisk, and for additional persistency losses in Momentum Metropolitan Africa.

In the past financial year, Covid-19 provisions stood at R984m net of tax.

Excluding the additional Covid-19 provision, normalised headline earnings would have been 6% lower, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

However, new business volumes were up 14% to R30bn and value of new business more than doubled to R334m. The company declared a dividend of 25c a share, which was down 38% from last year.

