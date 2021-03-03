Sasfin passes on interim dividend due to bad-debt expenses
The niche bank’s clients paint a mixed picture of the economic recovery
03 March 2021 - 18:35
Niche business bank and asset manager Sasfin has decided to pass on paying an interim dividend due to higher credit impairments from its largely small and medium business client base, which have struggled through the economic storm created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sasfin specialises in lending to and facilitating transactions for low-turnover businesses. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now