Sasfin passes on interim dividend due to bad-debt expenses The niche bank's clients paint a mixed picture of the economic recovery

Niche business bank and asset manager Sasfin has decided to pass on paying an interim dividend due to higher credit impairments from its largely small and medium business client base, which have struggled through the economic storm created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sasfin specialises in lending to and facilitating transactions for low-turnover businesses. ..