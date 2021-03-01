Nedbank's Tap-on-phone empowers SMMEs with secure contactless payments

“Tap-on-phone makes it much easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to use their compatible smartphones to easily accept payments quickly and securely from their customers for goods or services,” says Chipo Mushwana, executive of emerging payments at Nedbank. “Due to the pandemic facing the world, we have all been sensitised to the need for social distancing, which has impacted all areas of our lives, including how we transact on a day-to-day basis.

“Many of the businesses who leveraged the speed and flexibility of tap on phone were able to generate much-needed revenue to keep their operations going, and in some cases, get new enterprises off the ground cost-effectively,” says Mushwana. “The functionality enables contactless payment acceptance, and there's no health risk to the merchant or customer. It builds further on Nedbank's successful PocketPOS payment solution, which was also the first mobile card reader of its kind to be launched in SA in 2013.”

Mushwana says Tap-on-phone is another example of Nedbank's commitment to harnessing its digital strength to deliver inclusive banking services.

“The challenges presented by Covid demand that the world of payments evolves even quicker, and banks must respond by providing innovative ways for businesses to connect with their customers through easy, inclusive and preferably contactless payments solutions. Nedbank's Tap-on-phone functionality enables this by harnessing the power of mobile technology,” says Mushwana.

The functionality uses the same strong security as physical payment terminals and meets Mastercard and Visa requirements. The security is further enhanced as customers don't have to hand over their physical bank cards to a merchant when paying.

Tap-on-phone saves businesses money and time because they can receive electronic payments without having to invest in costly hardware such as a POS device or fixed data or telephone lines before they can start trading. An Android device that is on version 7.0 or newer, and is NFC-enabled, is all they need. This makes the functionality especially valuable for SMMEs, and informal traders that could not previously accept debit and credit card payments.

Tap-on-phone is a collaborative partnership between Nedbank, Mastercard, Synthesis, and iVeri. The functionality aligns with Mastercard's commitment to delivering quicker and more accessible payments, without sacrificing security for convenience.

This article was paid for by Nedbank.