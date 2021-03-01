Companies / Financial Services Conduit Capital targets medical malpractice insurance BL PREMIUM

Conduit Capital, the investment holding company with stakes in insurance and real-estate brokerage, plans to focus on growing its niche health and medical malpractice insurance businesses over the next 12 months.

The Johannesburg-based group, which brought in a new management team at its Constantia Insurance Group (CIG) business in February 2020, plans to grow premiums written by its EthiQal brand, which provides affordable medical indemnity insurance for doctors, over the next year. It also aims to grow its health insurance business, which has three arms providing medical evacuation cover, gap cover and affordable primary health cover...