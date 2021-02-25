Discovery keeps sights set past Covid-19 despite dip in first-half profit
Group suffers R362m in forex losses as currency hedging measures run afoul of a volatile rand
25 February 2021 - 13:12
UPDATED 25 February 2021 - 19:49
Discovery Limited, the insurance group founded by Adrian Gore, is looking beyond Covid-19 as it seeks to become a global financial services player even as it posts a drop in interim profit caused by a volatile rand.
“We’ve set an ambitious goal of leading financial services globally, positively influencing 100-million lives — with 10-million lives directly insured — and being a powerful force for social good,” the Discovery CEO said...
