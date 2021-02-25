Companies / Financial Services Discovery half-year profit hurt by rand volatility Exchange-rate volatility saw the insurance group suffer R362m in forex losses as currency hedging measures ran afoul of a changeable rand BL PREMIUM

Discovery Limited, the insurance group founded by Adrian Gore, suffered a 10% drop in interim profit, which fell to R1.875bn in the six-months to end-December 2020, down from R2.078bn in the previous half-year period, as a volatile rand undermined its currency hedging measures meant to facilitate predictability with its offshore expansion.

Basic earnings per share also fell 10% to 280.2c a share, down from 310.3c in the previous interim period, according to its results statement posted on its website. The drop in profit came even after the group’s net insurance premium revenue rose 12% to R22.721bn, from R20.377bn in the previous interim period. The group maintained its overall Covid-19 provisions at R3.4bn as indicated in its results for the year to end-June 2020, as the utilisation of these previously established provisions has been relatively low...