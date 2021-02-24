VBS liquidators sue KPMG for R863m
Bank says firm was grossly negligent for its role as auditor when epic bank heist was under way
24 February 2021 - 13:29
The liquidators of VBS Mutual Bank that collapsed due to the epic fraud and plunder by its former owners and managers is seeking to reclaim nearly R1bn from audit firm KPMG, which signed off its accounts at the time the alleged crimes were being committed.
This was revealed in court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday in which the liquidators of the failed bank are seeking to recover R863.5m from the audit and consulting firm. ..
