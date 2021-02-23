TymeBank gets two new investors and an additional R1.6bn

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments is introducing two new investors into TymeBank, raising R1.6bn to boost the digital bank’s growth and fund offshore expansion opportunities.

The new investors in Tyme are Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners and JG Summit Holdings, which is one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

Both are experienced in financial services in emerging markets and will become minority shareholders in Tyme, with Apis having a 14.9% shareholding and JG Summit having a 5.13% shareholding, post conclusion of the first round of funding.

ARC Financial Services has made an additional investment to ensure it maintains its position as anchor shareholder in Tyme, and will hold about a 59% interest in Tyme. At the end of June 2020, ARC Financial Service had 70.5% interest.

TymeBank is the first bank in SA to be operated fully off a cloud-based infrastructure network and gains about 110,000 new customers a month.

Having launched formally in February 2019, the bank will reach the 3-million customer milestone in March 2021, ARC Investments said.

The combined capital raise amounts to about R1.6bn ($110m) structured as two tranches, with tranche one amounting to $80m.

