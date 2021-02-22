Reserve Bank greenlights bank dividends
But deputy governor and Prudential Authority CEO warns banks to tread carefully
22 February 2021 - 13:02
The SA Reserve Bank has updated its guidance to banks that permits the resumption of paying ordinary dividends, so long as the institutions tread carefully and factor in the prospect of higher economic growth possible by the mass rollout of vaccines and another economic downturn into their forecasts.
This was the nub of an updated guidance note issued by the Reserve Bank last week authored by Kuben Naidoo, the deputy governor and CEO of the Prudential Authority, the regulator of banks. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now