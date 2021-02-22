Companies / Financial Services Reserve Bank greenlights bank dividends But deputy governor and Prudential Authority CEO warns banks to tread carefully BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank has updated its guidance to banks that permits the resumption of paying ordinary dividends, so long as the institutions tread carefully and factor in the prospect of higher economic growth possible by the mass rollout of vaccines and another economic downturn into their forecasts.

This was the nub of an updated guidance note issued by the Reserve Bank last week authored by Kuben Naidoo, the deputy governor and CEO of the Prudential Authority, the regulator of banks. ..