Absa warns full-year profits will more than halve Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 60% in the year to end-December, the banking group says

Banking group Absa has warned half-year profits will more than halve — a more than R8bn decline — as SA’s banking sector reels from the effects of Covid-19.

In an updated trading statement, the group says it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to fall between 55% and 60% in its year to end-December, having said in November it expected a fall of more than 40%...