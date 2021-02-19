Absa warns full-year profits will more than halve
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 60% in the year to end-December, the banking group says
19 February 2021 - 12:38
Banking group Absa has warned half-year profits will more than halve — a more than R8bn decline — as SA’s banking sector reels from the effects of Covid-19.
In an updated trading statement, the group says it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to fall between 55% and 60% in its year to end-December, having said in November it expected a fall of more than 40%...
