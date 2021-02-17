Forus Digital on how to raise money to deliver on Sona economic imperatives

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) again highlighted that government has the right economic recovery plan but not the financial resources to deliver on it. With time running out, harnessing the power of the digital sharing economy could provide the much-needed solution.

Forus Digital Exchange founder Sonny Fisher advocates adopting a modern-day equivalent of the inclusive and cooperative approach used by multilateral institutions post the Second World War, namely the digital capabilities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“We are fighting an economic war; we need economic bullets. South Africans need to invest in SA, not wait for foreign direct investment and bailouts from the IMF,” says Fisher. The country needs to pool expertise to ensure the lowest cost of capital, the most efficient distribution of funds, and the necessary oversight, efficiency, traceability, and accountability.

He believes the answer lies in relying on financial marketplaces such as the Forus Global Digital Exchange to provide the private ​capital government needs to fund development projects and power small business, while also supporting a platform that offers communities participating in the digital ecosystem sustainable returns.

Cofounder Mary Brennan says the Forus platform, a digital exchange for the sharing economy, is a finance marketplace where you can share the risk and the costs across the ecosystem through supply chain visibility. Suppliers, producers and competitors share information, assets, and markets, using blockchain technology to enable efficiency and access to the capital to achieve outcomes.

Forus operates a public utility blockchain and solution that provides a single, global, universal, trusted, user-authentication platform for mobile and web transactions, serving both the banked and the unbanked. It aims to promote the creation of an economically inclusive society and is designed to incubate businesses and social enterprise solutions. Production loan finance is available to approved candidates, businesses, or community groups.